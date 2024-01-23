Oscar Nominations 2024: It is time for the most significant awards in the film industry. Yes, we are talking about the 96th Academy Awards. Oppenheimer has successfully dominated this year’s awards, including the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. Scroll below to find out the nominations for this year’s awards.

The Boys star, Jack Quaid, and the Deadpool 2 star, Zazie Beetz, announced the nominations this year. For the unversed, Jack was also a part of the 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer.

Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz will be announcing the nominations across 23 categories. Last year, India’s RRR made history by bagging the Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu. Let’s see how many nominations are secured by Oppenheimer. Will Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy get the award for their performance? Or Barbie’s Margot Robbie win the Best Actress in a Leading Role? First, let’s see the Oscars 2024 Nominations.

Here are the categories for the Oscars 2024:

Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’

Paul Giamatti, ‘The Holdovers’

Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’

Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’

Jeffrey Wright, ‘American Fiction’

Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’

Lily Gladstone, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Annette Bening, ‘Nyad’

Sandra Huller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

• Da’Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers’

• Emily Blunt, ‘Oppenheimer’

• Danielle Brooks, ‘The Color Purple’

• Jodie Foster, ‘Nyad’

• America Fererra, ‘Barbie’

Best Picture

Barbie

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Holdovers

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Directing

• Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’

• Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’

• Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’

• Jonathan Glazer, ‘The Zone of Interest’

• Justine Triet, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Best Sound

• Oppenheimer

• Maestro

• The Zone of Interest

• The Creator

• Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Society of the Snow

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Best Production Design

• Barbie

• Poor Things

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Oppenheimer

• Napoleon

Best Music Orignal Song

• “What Was I Made For?”, Barbie

• “I’m Just Ken”, Barbie

• “The Fire Inside”, Flamin’ Hot

• “It Never Went Away”, American Symphony

• “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

Best International Feature Film

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Best Documentary Short Film

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Documentary Feature Film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best Film Editing

• Oppenheimer

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• The Holdovers

• Poor Things

• Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography

• Oppenheimer

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Maestro

• Poor Things

• El Conde

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

• Barbie

• Oppenheimer

• American Fiction

• Poor Things

• The Zone of Interest

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Maestro

Past Lives

The Holdovers

Anatomy of a Fall

May December

Best Live Action Short Film

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Costume Design

• Barbie

• Poor Things

• Killers of The Flower Moon

• Napoleon

• Oppenheimer

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

• Poor Things

• Maestro

• Oppenheimer

• Golda

• Society of the Snow

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 10, 2024. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

