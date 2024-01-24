Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban is all for a grand release in theatres tomorrow. The film has been highly anticipated in the Malayalam film industry, and expectations are very high. As far as the advance is concerned, the biggie is enjoying an impressive response at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Makers skip dubbed release?

As per promos and several reports, the biggie was scheduled to be released in multiple Indian languages. However, if we check the online ticket booking platforms, there’s only the original Malayalam version available for advance booking. In the Hindi belt, there’s no Hindi dubbed version. The same is the situation with other dubbed versions like Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s day 1 advance booking in India

Lalettan’s biggie is enjoying solid pre-release buzz at the Indian box office in terms of advance booking. It is learned that tickets worth 2.65 crores gross have been sold all across the country for the opening day and the number is impressive. It includes a count of over 1.60 lakh tickets. With one more day to go, let’s see how far it goes.

This is said to be among the best responses for a Malayalam film, which clearly hints that Malaikottai Vaaliban is aiming for a rocking start at the Indian box office.

Is a ban on Fighter a blessing for Malaikottai Vaaliban in GCC countries?

There’s no denying the fact that Mohanlal enjoys a massive fan base in the UAE-GCC, and a major chunk of his overseas film collection is contributed by these territories. Now, with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter facing a ban in GCC countries, Malaikottai Vaaliban will definitely enjoy more showcasing. This will, of course, increase the potential of the film in the circuit.

As per trade buzz, the film is already enjoying a crazy response in pre-sales in UAE-GCC, and a huge start is definitely on the cards.

More about Malaikottai Vaaliban

Directed by Lilo Jose Pellissery, the Mohanlal starrer is scheduled to release on 25th January. It also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, and others in key roles.

