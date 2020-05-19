Here’s How Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Became A Part Of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Post the grand success of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay, the eyes were set on the reboot of the show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. Even the fans weren’t sure if the show would be able to carry forward the legacy and meet the expectations. But guess what? The pair of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes successfully filled in the shoes of Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari.

In fact, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes became one of the most loved couples in Indian television history. Also, the twists in the plot and of course, Hina Khan as Komolika (later replaced by Aamna Sharif) added a punch to the show. The show fetched new heights and gamble of reboot paid off handsomely. But do you know, how the leading pair made it to the list of Ekta Kapoor? Read on.

During one of the promotional events of the show, Ekta Kapoor said, “It’s unbelievable that I had seen the promo of her (Erica) first show (Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi) on Facebook. I really liked her and made a call to someone to know who she was. I wanted to cast her since that day. And as soon as her show wrapped up, I offered her Kasautii.”

“For Anurag, we auditioned many boys but none fit the bill. I have known Parth Samthaan but I happened to see a photo of him again, and there was something in his eyes that made me sign him,” Ekta Kapoor added.

