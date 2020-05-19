Surbhi Chandna's SHOCKING Revelation: "Was Thrown Out Of A Shoot, There Were 15 Mins For..."

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She got fame with Ishqbaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta and the show had some crazy TRP ratings. She is currently working in Sanjivani opposite Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh and Mohnish Bahl.

Recently during one of her talks, Surbhi opened about the emotional breakdowns, hardships and trolls that she has been through on her career journey. She also revealed that she was thrown out of an ad shoot at the last moment as the director thought that she didn’t fit the bill right.

Surbhi said, “If I have to say it in harsh words I was thrown out of a shoot. She was cast for an ad wherein she was getting ready. There were 15 mins for the shoot and she came to me and asked me if we could leave. I realised something must have happened,” reports Pinkvilla.

Surbhi shared, “I was told that I don’t fit the bill. It just felt bad that they should have known their requirements before, right? To call someone and then ask them to leave was rather harsh.”

Reacting to social media trolls, Surbhi’s said, “I am the last person to get affected by trolls. There is a little bit that might hit me but I don’t let it affect me. To date, I am like this.” She was initially criticised for her weight in Ishqbaaz to which her mother reacted and said, “No. In fact, she lost the weight in a few months itself.”

Well done, Surbhi. Kudos to you for believing in you and not giving up on your dreams!

