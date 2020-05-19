Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Jennifer Mistry AKA Roshan Sodhi Reveals Dayaben AKA Disha Vakani Answered Prank Calls In ‘Manly’ Voice

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining fans for years now. Fans of the show feel characters like Jethalal, Dayaben, Mehta Sahab, Bhide Bhai, and Roshan Singh Sodi to be a part of their real-life family as well. But more than once, the cast of the show has proved that not just on-screen, they are all very close to each other off-screen too.

While Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been missing from the show for a very long time now, her co-actors often miss her too. In yet another instance of remembering her, Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs. Roshan Sodhi of TMKOC has opened up about how loving, patient and fun-loving a person Disha Vakani was.

Speaking to TOI, Jennifer said that there was a time when Disha Vakani’s number had gone public. As a result, the actress was bombarded with over 50 calls a day. Jennifer was quick to reveal that Disha never lost her cool. Opening up about how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Dayaben dealt with this episode, Jennifer said, “She would attend all the anonymous calls and never ignored any of them. She would change her voice and speak in a manly voice, pretending to be her assistant. She would receive the call and tell everyone, ‘hello kaun bol raha hai mam abhi shoot mein busy hai’.”

Jennifer further gushed about her former TMKOC co-star saying, “Disha patiently handled the entire thing. She is mind-blowing and has a heart of gold. I used to keep telling her, ‘Disha agar main 5% bhi teri tarah ho jaaun na main kahan pahuch jaaungi’.”

While we have all fallen in love with Disha Vakani as Dayaben from the popular SAB TV sitcom, it certainly would be difficult to imagine someone else stepping into her shoes now.

