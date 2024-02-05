Malaikottai Vaaliban earned 12.89 crore in its first week at the Box Office in India. The movie’s performance in its first week was not up to the mark. Therefore, not much was expected from its earnings in the second week either. Keep reading to learn more about how Malaikottai Vaaliban fared in its second week at the Box Office.

As expected, the movie’s earnings decreased in its second week. However, it still managed to collect a significant amount, with 15 lakhs on Day 9 (the second Friday), followed by 25 lakhs on Day 10 (the second Saturday), and an estimated 30 lakhs on Day 11 (the second Sunday).

Malaikottai Vaaliban earned only 70 lakhs in its second weekend, bringing its total net India collections to 13.59 crore. The movie stars Mohanlal and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s sequel

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the movie was released on January 25, 2024. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the director expressed that Mohanlal was the perfect fit for the lead character in the film. According to him, it was essential for the actor to deliver a convincing performance and have a credible physical appearance, and Mohanlal fit the correct bill.

In another interview, Lijo Jose Pellissery confirmed the sequel to Malaikottai Vaaliban. Dismissing rumours of shelving the project due to mixed reviews, he assured fans that the second part would feature more developed characters and enhanced fantasy elements. The makers revealed that Malaikottai Vaaliban’s sequel will be produced on an even grander scale.

