HanuMan, which has been taking the Box Office by storm, shows no signs of slowing down. Despite expectations of declining earnings in its fourth week of screening, the movie continued to perform well, surpassing predictions during the fourth weekend. The Teja Sajja-starrer has been captivating audiences with its storyline, action sequences, and powerful performances by the cast.

If you’re curious about the total earnings of HanuMan up to its 24th day at the Box Office, let me tell you that it has raked in an impressive amount.

HanuMan’s India collections – Day 24

HanuMan has continued its impressive box office run in its fourth week. The movie has raked in a whopping 1.45 crore on its fourth Friday, marking a steady performance at the ticket counters.

The movie witnessed a significant collection increase on the fourth Saturday, earning approximately 2.85 crore. This was followed by another jump in collections on its fourth Sunday, with the movie making about 4 crore. HanuMan’s success can be attributed to its strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews from audiences and critics, which speak volumes about its quality.

HanuMan’s net India collections have reached an impressive 188 crore* (total may vary after final Sunday collections), cementing its position as one of 2024’s biggest hits so far. The film is expected to continue its strong run at the box office for at least this week.

HanuMan’s Hindi collections so far

The Prasanth Varma directorial has managed to captivate the attention of Hindi moviegoers. The film’s impressive box office collections are a testament to the positive response it has received from audiences.

In the first week of its release, the movie earned 23 crore, followed by 17 crore in the second week and 6 crore in the third week. As per early estimates, the movie collected around 2 crore* in its 4th weekend. The Hindi-dubbed version of the film has contributed significantly to its overall success, with a business of 48 crore in 24 days.

Looking at the trends, the movie will surely reach the 50 crore milestone. This will be, again, a remarkable feat in itself.

HanuMan’s Worldwide Total

The movie’s gross India total comes to 221.84 crore, and adding up its overseas collections (till Day 23) of 55 crore, the film stands at 276.84 crore gross.

Not every day does a movie create such a buzz and keep audiences hooked for weeks. HanuMan has managed to do just that and has become a favorite among moviegoers. It’s a testament to the hard work the cast and crew put in and the love and support of the fans.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

