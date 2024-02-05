Timothee Chalamet proved everyone’s convictions wrong about him when he got cast as Willy Wonka in the Paul King musical fantasy Wonka. He showed his caliber with notable box office numbers. Last month, it was released in Korean theatres and had a positive start there. Now, as per reports, it has scored big at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Paul and Timothee’s movie was made on a budget of over $100 million, and it has successfully managed to rake in profits at the worldwide box office. One of the biggest criticisms the movie faced besides Timothee’s casting as the lead was Hugh Grant being in the role of an Oompa-Loompa. But the audience liked the performances, and things were good for all.

Paul King directed Wonka, led by Timothee Chaklamet, has Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Peterson Joseph, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and others in vital roles. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the Chalamet-led movie crossed the $200 million mark at the North American box office. It is reportedly the first film in Timothee’s career to achieve this significant feat. The movie is now the 8th release of 2023 to cross that milestone.

Wonka made $4.8 million on its eighth 3-day weekend and has hit a $201.2 million cumulative in the United States. As per the trade analyst, Timothee Chalamet’s film is eyeing a $210-$215 million run in the US.

The film has impressive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It is 83% on the Tomatometer and 91% on the Audience Score. The film opened in North America with $39 million and has earned $571.72 million at the worldwide box office currently.

On the work front, after giving a successful movie, Wonka, Timothee Chalamet is preparing for the release of Dune: Part Two. It might also shatter the box office and become the actor’s highest-grossing movie. The film has roped in Austin Butler and Florence Pugh for the sequel.

