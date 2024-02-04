Even after spending over one and a half months in theatres, Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka is refusing to announce its exit from the box office game. This week, the film debuted in Korea, and right from the opening day, the response has been promising. But what has grabbed the attention of box office enthusiasts is the performance on the first Saturday. Keep reading to know more!

Wonka’s reception among critics & audiences

For those who don’t know, it was released in theatres on 15th December 2023. Upon its arrival, the musical fantasy film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics all across the globe. Other than that, the film already had good pre-release buzz, and there was a genuine interest on the ground level. This ground-level interest was further boosted due to favorable word-of-mouth, resulting in a successful affair at ticket windows.

Registered a flying start!

In Korean theatres, Wonka arrived on 31st January (Wednesday), and it took a flying start at the box office by raking in $1.10 million. With this, it registered the second biggest opening for Warner Bros in Korea in the post-pandemic era, after The Batman’s $1.50 million. As the audience feedback has been positive, the film entered the weekend on a solid note.

Records solid Saturday in Korea

As per the latest update, Wonka witnessed a huge jump of 143% on Saturday compared to Friday, resulting in a collection of $1.70 million at the Korean box office. It’s simply superb, and currently, the total stands at $4.10 million (after 4 days).

With a $1.70 million collection on the first Saturday, the Timothee Chalamet starrer recorded the biggest Saturday for Warner Bros at the Korean box office in the post-COVID era. It left behind the first Saturday collection of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet ($1.10 million). So far, around 600,000 footfalls have been registered.

More about Wonka

The film is directed by Paul King and based on Roald Dahl’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It’s the third film to be based on Dahl’s novel after Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). Apart from Timothee Chalamet, the film also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Argylle Box Office (North America): Henry Cavill’s $200 Million Budget Film To Stay Below $20 Million In Opening Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News