In the absence of big movies, some comparatively small films and indie films are doing really well at the North American box office and attracting footfalls consistently. Speaking about indie films, outings such as Emma Stone’s Poor Things and Jeffrey Wright’s American Fiction are keeping the scoreboard ticking with an impressive run. Keep reading to know more!

No big release after Aquaman 2

The last major release at the North American box office was Jason Momoa-led Aquaman And The Last Kingdom. After that, no big releases have hit the screen. Thankfully, amid the absence of any front-loaded affairs, some comparatively small films have held the momentum at the start of 2024.

Speaking about the commercial entertainers, Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper and Mean Girls have done well in their domestic run. On the other hand, indie films like Poor Things and American Fiction are churning out numbers, especially the Emma Stone starrer, enjoying the full benefit of Oscar nominations.

Poor Things’ run at the North American box office

It’s often seen that after bagging Oscar nominations, the performance of a film improves at the box office, and the same has happened in the case of Poor Things. It started its journey on 8th December 2023 by arriving in just 9 theatres, and since then, its theatre count has kept expanding over the weeks, all thanks to positive word-of-mouth.

Last week, after it bagged 11 nominations at Oscars 2024, Poor Things saw its widest stretch with a total of 2,400 screens. It closed the 8th week by raking in $323K on Thursday, a drop of less than 1% compared to last Thursday. The film has now entered the 9th weekend with 1,950 screens, and its domestic total currently stands at $26.1 million.

American Fiction does well in the domestic run

Speaking about American Fiction, the film bagged 5 nominations at Oscars 2024, and it did help fetch an expansion of release. It ended its 7th Thursday by earning $269K, showing a growth over its last Thursday. In the 6th week, the film had just 850 screens, which was increased to 1,710 screens in the 7th week.

Now, it is entering the 8th week and has again got an expansion as it’ll be playing on 1,902 screens. Currently, it stands at $12.7 million at the North American box office.

