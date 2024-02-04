Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: Shows Excellent Growth On 2nd Saturday!

Fighter saw excellent growth on Saturday as 10.50 crores* came in. On Friday, the film had stayed stable at 5.50 crores, so it seemed on the cards that Saturday would see a good enough growth. However, the numbers that have come in are far beyond expectations, and that has really infused a lot of confidence back into the film.

That said, had the collections been these on Friday itself, then it would have been even better for this well-made action entertainer that’s now assured of a lifetime of over 200 crores. The good thing is that this has happened on Saturday at least which means Sunday would be even better, hence lending hope that the weekend itself will go past the 30 crores mark if the momentum continues in the same manner.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer has now reached 165.35 crores*, and it should eventually at least come close to or maybe even go past the 180 crore mark today. This means that even with a 50% drop on Monday, the film could well make a dash toward the 190 crores mark before the close of the third week.

In fact, it would be interesting to see if Bang Bang’s lifetime of 181 crores is surpassed today itself, and then good numbers start coming in from next Friday onwards as well when Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hits the screens.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

