Shahid Kapoor is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, also starring Kriti Sanon, is scheduled to release next week, and all eyes are set on how it performs at the Indian box office. The actor desperately needs success in the kitty, and all hope now lies with his upcoming romantic comedy. Keep reading to know more!

Shahid Kapoor tasted last success with Kabir Singh!

Shahid has always been a brilliant performer, and he has proved his acting chops time and again, with some of his portrayals even turning out to be cult. Unfortunately, his run at the box office has been highly inconsistent. For those who don’t know, his last successful film was Kabir Singh, which also marked the Bollywood debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Kabir Singh was a remake of 2017’s Tollywood hit, Arjun Reddy. Released in 2019, Kabir Singh did a rocking business and was a massive hit with a collection of 278.24 crores. However, after such a massive success, Shahid Kapoor lost his touch again as the post-pandemic phase has not been good for him in terms of box office. After the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, the actor took the route of remake yet again, but this time, he failed miserably.

Failure of Jersey and comeback with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, released in 2022, was a huge disaster at the Indian box office, and after that debacle, he’s coming straight in 2024 with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Shahid has been good in light-hearted films, and luckily, the audience has started giving mid-range entertainers of Bollywood a chance.

Last year, we saw films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and SatyaPrem Ki Katha enjoying commercial success, thus bringing back the charm of Bollywood’s mid-range films. And who knows, after an underwhelming performance of Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya might surprise us.

As of now, the film is enjoying a decent buzz, with a couple of songs doing well. Even the trailer gave the feel of a popcorn entertainer. So, it now boils down to the content. Even in the case of fair entertainment value, the film might do well at the Indian box office.

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Directed by Amit Joshi, the film is scheduled to release on 9th February. It also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and others.

