January 2024, the opening month of the year, collected 192.23 crore, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter collecting close to 131 crore, followed by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and Teja Sajja’s HanuMan‘s Hindi dubbed version. Progressing to February, the films scheduled to release this month, led by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, should collectively earn close to 200 crore!

While January 2024 was the lowest earning opening month in the last five years, February also has tough competition in terms of target. The month of February 2024 has seven scheduled releases, all of them grade 2 and grade 3 films, which will be led by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s rom-com, being the highest bidder at the box office.

7 releases are all set to drop in theaters in February 2024. This is one film more than the year 2020, which ironically is the highest-grossing Valentine’s month in the last 5 years. If the target for this year’s February has to be compared to the last year, then the year 2023’s Feb had only two releases and a Hollywood release.

February 2023 Box Office Collection

Last year saw two releases – Akshay Kumar – Emraan Hashmi’s Selfie, which collected 16.50 crore, and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada, which collected 32.50. Collectively, the two films earned only 49 crore! Apart from these two, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania collected 44 crore at the box office.

The Best Valentine’s Month In The Last 5 Years

In the last 5 years, the best earning February was during the pre-pandemic in 2020, when COVID-19 happened. The year 2020 saw six releases with no hit film, and all the releases were at the losing end. However, collectively, these six films collected 229.27 crore at the box office.

Here’s the box office collection of these six films:

Malang – 59.04 crore

Shikara – 6.75 crore

Love Aaj Kal – 37.74 crore

Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship – 31.24 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.50 crore

Thappad – 32 crore

Total – 229.27 crore

Second Best Target For February 2024

The second best target for February 2024 is the year 2022, which saw a single sure-shot success – Gangubai Kathiawadi, which collected 128.89 crore at the box office. The other two releases were Valimai Hindi (1.50 crore) and Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar‘s Badhaai Do, which collected 19.50 crore. Collectively, the three films earned 149.89 crore!

February 2024’s Target At The Box Office

February 2024 has seven planned releases. It seems next to impossible for these seven films to touch the 150 crore or 200 crore mark, even collectively. Out of the seven, the strongest bidder is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and the weakest bidders are Mirg and Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?

9 Feb – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s rom-com is too low on buzz. It might collect 60 – 80 crore at the box office if everything goes right!

9 Feb – Mirg

Satish Kaushik’s last film will be a mere tribute to the late actor, and the film would register negligible collections despite being released in the theaters.

16 Feb – Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?

Rajesh Kumar’s film is the quintessential drama films that cater to a niche audience. The film might collect only a crore or two at the box office.

16 Feb – Operation Valentine

Varun Tej’s Hindi debut might be a surprising twist as per the trajectory of South Indian films at the Hindi box office. Even the faintest of the releases are aiming for 5 – 6 crore at the box office. So, taking into consideration this year, Captain Miller’s 4 crore film, Varun Tej’s, might also take the same route.

16 Feb – Kuch Khatta Ho Jaaye

Guru Randhawa’s Bollywood debut alongside Saiee Manjrekar might be a breath of fresh air. Tapping on the Valentine month, it might eye a 15 – 20 crore owing to Guru Randhawa’s popularity. Though the number might be an exaggeration.

23 Feb – Crakk

Surprisingly, Vidyut Jammwal’s box office record, despite delivering flops, has fallen in the range of 20 – 30 crore, and Crakk will be included in the same category. The actor has a definite fan following that surprisingly drop in the theaters to watch his film, which might churn out another 25 – 28 crore.

23 Feb – Article 370

Yami Gautam has earned a loyal fan base over the years with her roles in Uri, A Thursday, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. Though it will be too early to predict anything about her film, a basic figure might be 8 – 10 crore.

Most of these numbers and figures are based on basic evaluations and performances of their lead actor’s last films, and these figures might change as the release date and buzz for the films come into the picture.

