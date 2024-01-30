Hindi films were supposed to start big this year in 2024 after the box office got a booster dose last year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which performed outrageously well at the box office. However, this year, Hindi films have not been able to match even 50% of what they earned last year.

This year, January 2024, was led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter, majorly with other small releases collecting whatever they could in their capacities. However, the overall collection for January 2024 is not impressive at all.

In fact, it can be said that January 2024 is the lowest earning opening month of the year in the last four years. This comes as a little disappointment since it was expected that Fighter would also perform unbelievably well, even if it does not match Pathaan’s rage. However, the opening month this year has been dull, with little silver linings across the month.

January 2024 – 4 Releases

The month saw four releases that included two dubbed South Indian films and two Hindi films. The year started with Dhanush’s Captain Miller, whose dubbed Hindi version collected 3.05 crore. This was followed by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas, which collected 13.64 crore. The surprise at the box office came with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, whose Hindi dubbed version collected 44.44 crores and became a super hit. The last release of the month was Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, which has collected 131.10 crore to date.

65% Less Than January 2023

This year, the four Hindi releases in 2024 have accumulated a total of 192.23 crore, which includes two dubbed South Indian films. Interestingly, this figure is almost 65% less than last year’s collection. In 2023, the month of January contributed 554.02 crore, which included three releases – Kuttey, Varisu, and Pathaan, out of which Varisu was a dubbed film! Collectively, the three films collected 554.02 crore at the box office.

The Last Post-Pandemic Year

Before the pandemic, 2020 was the last year which saw as many as five releases in January. After the pandemic, 2021 and 2022 did not see any releases in January. Before the pandemic in 2020 – five Bollywood films, Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Panga, Street Dancer 3D, and Jawani Jaaneman, collectively brought together a month worth 446.05 crore, 132% higher than January 2024’s collection this year.

