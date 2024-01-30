HanuMan has been maintaining a good pace at the Box Office. Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan was released on January 12, 2024. The movie, starring Teja Sajja, earned good moolah even on the 3rd Monday, taking its gross worldwide total to 272.78 crore.

The movie started its 3rd week with 11.34 crore on 3rd Friday (Day 15), followed by 9.27 crore on 3rd Saturday (Day 16). The collections picked up on the 3rd Sunday (Day 17) with 12.89 crores, and after witnessing the usual Monday drop, HanuMan collected 3.06 crore on the 3rd Monday (Day 18). Will the film enter the elite 300 crore club is something that only time will tell.

The movie also accomplished the intriguing feat of breaking the highly sought-after $5 million mark in the USA. HanuMan is currently the fifth Telugu movie to do this and the first to do so at regular ticket prices..

HanuMan Box Office Report in India

Talking about HanuMan’s only net collection on the domestic front, the movie made a business of around 1.75 crore on its eighteenth day for all languages.

HanuMan’s Box Office report for the Hindi-dubbed version

HanuMan has beaten the Hindi collections of KGF and has taken the 9th spot on the list of the highest grossing Hindi dubbed South Films. With 511 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at the Top 1, followed by KGF 2 and RRR. Check out the complete list here.

HanuMan’s OTT Release

Though the film is enjoying a decent theatrical run even in its 3rd week, fans are eager to know its OTT release and to enjoy the movie in their own space. As per the latest reports, the makers have locked March 2, 2024, as the OTT release date for the film. While the official announcement awaits, reports suggest HanuMan will stream on Zee5.

