HanuMan saw the usual Sunday growth for itself as 1.60 crores came in. After the film had hit 1.85 crores on the Republic Day holiday, expectations were that if the momentum continued during the rest of the weekend as well, then maybe the 2 crores mark would be hit all over again. That didn’t happen, though, as Saturday anyway saw an expected dip, and then collections didn’t quite soar on Sunday.

In any case, the film is in its third week, and it’s all about getting the maximum mileage that it can get. Where it has reached so far is not a small feat either, and the makers can at least plan this as a franchise in years to follow. Prasanth Verma has already announced Jai Hanuman for 2025, and while it will certainly open quite huge at a pan-India level, the competition will be with Kantara 2, which too follows the escapades of Kantara that had surprised one and all with its superb collections despite being made at a low budget.

That said, while Kantara 2 ended up netting 85 crores at the box office in the Hindi version, HanuMan will fall well short and would just about make a case of 50 crores and a little beyond. Currently, the film stands at 44.40 crores, and from here on, its newest challenge will arrive only on 9th February when Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the screens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

