Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Does Well On Sunday, All Eyes On Monday

Fighter did well on Sunday as 30.20 crores came in. That said, the numbers are far away from Republic Day numbers of 41.20 crores. At the very least, had 35 crores come in, then it would have been a different ball game altogether for the film. Also, it’s not that the film is playing at mid-level. If one leaves ahead the mayhem of 2023 when 50/60/70 crores in a single day came at ease for the likes of Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal, then this is actually a good enough number.

Of course, what’s also undeniable is the fact that there is a lot of capacity available for the Hrithik Roshan starrer since it’s practically the only big film currently playing at a pan-India level. There is no competition whatsoever, which means if there is a much wider appeal for the film, then even bigger numbers are possible. As a matter of fact, it would have been nice had a half-century been scored on at least one of these four days during the extended weekend, as that has a very nice ring to it.

Nonetheless, what matters is that overall, the Siddharth Anand film has now found itself in a decent position, where 123.60 crores have come in four days. There are four more days ahead of it in this week, and an average of 12-13 crores per day will take it past the 170 crores mark. That’s what all associated with the film would be hoping for, and if that indeed turns out to be the case, Fighter could well build a case for a lifetime of around 250 crores.

