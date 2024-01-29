HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, continues to enjoy a glorious run at the worldwide box office. While the film has emerged as a big winner by achieving many milestones, it has unleashed another major feat during the last weekend. Not just for Tollywood, but the film became the first Indian film of 2024 to hit the milestone of 250 crore gross. Keep reading to know more!

HanuMan does wonders with its consistent run

Directed by Prasanth Varma, the superhero flick was released on 12th January, with its paid premieres being held on 11th January. Despite being a smaller film in front of its Sankranti competitor, Guntur Kaaram, the superhero flick scored a victory with its consistent run. With positive word-of-mouth still coming into play, it is still adding solid numbers to its tally.

Victory parade at the worldwide box office

As per the latest update, HanuMan has amassed 173.10 crores net (estimates) at the Indian box office in 17 days. In gross, it equals a collection of 204.25 crores, which already makes it a blockbuster success. In the overseas market, the film has scored a thunderous total of 54 crores gross, thus pushing the overall collection to 258.25 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

With this, HanuMan has become the first Indian film of 2024 to cross 250 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram has slowed down miserably, so it won’t even enter the 200-crore club. The next Indian film to achieve the feat will be Fighter. The Hrithik Roshan starrer will also lead over the Teja Sajja starrer in a total global sum in the next few days.

Another milestone awaits!

After the worldwide glory, HanuMan will aim to score 200 crores net at the Indian box office. Currently, it is less than 30 crores away from achieving the mark, and as there’s no major competition in theatres, especially in the Telugu market, the film will get there very soon.

