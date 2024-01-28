HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, has turned out to be a mega success at the box office and is already gracing the throne of the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Now, as per the latest development, the film has achieved a big milestone in terms of footfalls. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film opened to highly positive reviews from critics, and even word-of-positive has been terrific. Out of all the good things, the VFX work has impressed most viewers, as the output on the big screen has been impressive despite a controlled budget.

HanuMan’s golden at the worldwide box office

At the Indian box office, HanuMan has earned well over 150 crores net. Globally, the film has comfortably gone past the collection of 230 crores gross, becoming the first and the only Indian film to enter the 200-crore club at the worldwide box office in 2024. Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter will be joining the club today.

Unleashes a major milestone

With such a glorious run, HanuMan has also achieved a milestone of 1 crore footfalls at the box office. Yes, you read that right! Over 1 crore tickets of the film have been sold, thus becoming the only Indian film of 2024 to achieve this feat so far.

The same has been confirmed by the makers themselves. Even Mythri Movie Makers (one of the distributors) shared a poster regarding the same.

Success of the Hindi dubbed version

Besides the original Telugu version, HanuMan has become a massive success at the Indian box office with its Hindi dubbed version. As of now, it has already crossed the mark of 40 crores, which is outstanding as there were negligible promotions in the Hindi belt before the release. Before the run ends, it is expected to touch 50 crores.

More about HanuMan

Released on 12th January, the film faced a clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. However, it clearly emerged as a winner of the Sankranti season.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

