After dropping below 1 crore mark on Thursday [0.75 crore] and then rising again on Friday owing to Republic Day [1.85 crore], HanuMan managed to score over 1 crore in the Hindi version all over again on Saturday. There is this see-saw response that’s coming for all movies in the play currently, and it’s no different for HanuMan.

The film managed to bring in 1.40 crore, and that’s good enough as long as the crore mark is crossed on a daily basis. In any case, at maximum, there are just two more days now when the film can go past the 1 crore mark, i.e., tomorrow and then next Sunday.

There is an outside chance that 1 crore mark will be hit next Saturday as well, though that would be very tough. It’s all about celebrating where the film has reached so far and hence these little increments do help.

The Prasanth Verma-directed film has now reached 42.84 crore, and one waits to see the kind of jump that comes in today. Of course, the collections will see an improvement, but whether they will be good enough to take this Teja Sajja film past the 45 crore mark by the close of Sunday is to be seen.

It would be very difficult since last Sunday, too, the film had improved only marginally from Saturday to Sunday, and considering the fact that this has been an extended weekend anyway, it would be all the more challenging.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

