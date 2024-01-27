Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter had a thunderous roar on the second day of release at the box office. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-drama collected almost 41.20 crore on January 26, a National Holiday. However, the advance booking did not ensure such a massive number.

But the mood of the nation for this war film was witnessed clearly with a massive jump from the opening day. The film opened at 24.60 crore on day one and jumped by almost 67% on day 2, which was a National Holiday.

The word of mouth for the film, which was brilliant, also pushed the numbers on the second day. The opening day for Fighter was lukewarm, but if taken into consideration the fact that it was a working day, the gaze for the film’s earnings definitely changed.

January 26’s Collection Over The Years

In the last few years, January 26 has been a profitable day at the box office, and the National Holiday contributes a lot to the collection of films that are released on the Republic Day weekend. Last year, in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan milked the National Holiday and collected 68 crore at the box office, which to date is the highest-earning Republic Day Collection.

Hrithik Roshan’s 176% Higher Earning Than Baby

In fact, Fighter, with a 41.20 crore collection on Republic Day, has pushed Akshay Kumar’s Baby out of the top 10 list of the highest-earning films on Republic Day. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter earned almost 176% higher than Baby’s, almost 14 crore, which was at number 10 on the list.

Here are the top 10 Republic Day collections of films that were released within a 3-day window of the National Holiday. The list mentions the release day of these films and the number of days until January 26.

Pathaan (January 25, 2023), Day 2 – 68 crore

Fighter (January 25, 2024), Day 2 – 41.2 crore

Padmaavat (January 25, 2018), Day 2 – 32 crore

Raees (January 25, 2017), Day 2 – 26.30 crore

Jai Ho (January 24, 2014), Day 3 – 26.25 crore

Agneepath (January 26, 2012) Day 1 – 23 crore

Race 2 (January 25, 2013) Day 2 – 20.70 crore

Kaabil (January 25, 2017), Day 2 – 18.67 crore

Manikarnika (January 25, 2019), Day 2 – 18.10 crore

Street Dancer 3D (January 24, 2020), Day 3 – 17.76 crore

