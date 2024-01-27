Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter is finally picking up the pace at the box office. The film, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, accumulated a whopping total on Republic Day, and that has helped its worldwide collections big time. Scroll below for day 2 updates!

The start was underwhelming as the action drama failed to meet the opening predictions. Despite a visual spectacle, Fighter suffered due to low pre-release hype, and one could entirely blame the poor promotional strategies for it. The majority have been sharing positive word of mouth, helping it gain the desired momentum at the box office.

Fighter Box Office Day 1

At the Indian box office, Fighter brought a total collection of 29.02 crores gross. A better trend was expected since the film starred A-listers like Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. However, that did not even happen in the overseas market, as barely $1 million was garnered. The total worldwide collections stood at 38.02 crores gross.

Fighter Worldwide Collections Day 2

The Republic Day holiday did turn out to be a massive game-changer. The film clocked 41.20 crores nett, which is about 48.61 crores gross in India. Overseas markets also witnessed considerable growth on day 2 as 13.50 crores gross came in. The overall total now stands at 62.11 crores gross.

After the conclusion of the first two days at the worldwide box office, Fighter has added around 100.13 crores to its kitty. And with that, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film has entered the 100 crore club. Drumrolls, please!

Fighter Box Office Day 3

The trends are showing positive signs. Despite being a normal working day, the advance booking in India today is better than the opening day. The action drama is enjoying a 4-day extended weekend, and there is a huge opportunity to add collections to the box office. It is also to be noted that Fighter has little to no competition at the ticket windows. So, the sky is the limit!

About Fighter

Fighter hit the theatre screens on January 25, 2024, across theatres worldwide. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

