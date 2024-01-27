Fighter scored quite well on Friday as the 40 crores mark was crossed. The film brought in 41.20 crores, and that’s the kind of zone in which it was expected to operate in the first place. Yes, Thursday was a working day, and hence, expectations had to be reset. Still, the promo was wonderful enough to warrant a 35 crores+ start, and it was the low advance booking that made one reset the expectations to the 25 crores range.

Nonetheless, the good part is that the jump from Thursday (24.60 crores) to Friday (41.20 crores) is huge, and that’s a relief. What’s required now is for these footfalls to generate amazing word of mouth so that at least 32-35 crores more come in today, and then 40 crores mark is crossed all over again tomorrow. That’s the kind of trend that would be required for the Hrithik Roshan starrer to have a shot at an entry into the 300 Crore Club.

Of course, 200 Crore Club entry is a given for the film since 100 crores would be crossed today itself, with 65.80 crores already been collected in just two days. By tomorrow, 140-150 crores should be reached, and then stability from Monday onwards should take things forward.

Siddharth Anand was the first Bollywood director to hit 500 with Pathaan same time last year, so one can expect him to be hungry for yet another big haul with Fighter.

