Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have been making people go OMFG with their chemistry in Fighter, and this raised the only obvious question no one had asked before: Why didn’t someone cast them together? Well, it took Bollywood 16 years and a Siddharth Anand to do that job? Like really?

Well, no, that is not the entire truth. After Deepika Padukone made her grand debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007, it took her quite some time to reach the top, and then, one day, she turned a Bhansali muse, and the world saw her in a different light.

As soon as DP presented her Leela avatar from Ram-Leela looking like a goddess, Bollywood filmmakers were too keen to cast her with the Greek God. The first one to hatch this pair was, of course, the one who has a keen eye to spot pairs – Karan Johar! His much-talked-about film, Shuddhi, was the talk of the time then.

The ‘Jinxed’ Film

Shuddhi has been one of the jinxed projects of Dharma Productions, which never took off, no matter what. Karan Malhotra was taking charge of this project when rumors of Deepika Padukone replacing Kareena Kapoor in the film starring Hrithik Roshan started making the rounds. However, while this golden casting would have been an epic one to witness on-screen, it was said that Hrithik walked out of the film, and DP wasn’t interested any further.

However, she did make a politically correct statement later at an event. As quoted by India Today, the actress said, “I haven’t been approached for the film yet. I don’t know if they (the makers) know what is happening with the film. At the point, when Hrithik Roshan was doing it, I would have definitely been interested in doing it. Now that he is not doing it, I don’t know what is happening with the project.”

Later, the project was shelved unceremoniously, and destiny didn’t let DP and Hrithik unite on screen. However, fans kept imagining them together. Check out this wonderful edit by an Instagram page, deepika_hrithik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌹Hrithik & deepika🌹 (@deepika_hrithik)

Thank God It Did Not Happen This Time!

The other time Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan were finalized to come together was for Thugs Of Hindostan! The film produced by Yash Raj Films starred Hrithik in the beginning. However, he needed more convincing with the script and demanded a lot of changes. While Hrithik was dropped from the film unceremoniously with Aamir Khan taking over, Aditya Chopra wanted Deepika to work from almost free (since Aamir was charging way too much). However, no one confirmed this huge rumor about the pay disparity. But all’s well that ends well. Thank God! Hrithik and DP were not paired for this disaster!

The Superhero Pair

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone could make a fantastic superhero pair, and Rakesh Roshan had the same thought since rumors were strong about DP’s entry in Krrish 4 when it was happening at a fast pace in 2020. Even pictures of DP from some photoshoots were posted by fan clubs as Krrish’s new superhero. DP was also very interested in the project, but corona happened, and later, Rakesh Roshan suffered a health scare, after which the possibility of the film went meek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage)

The First Viral Video

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone broke the internet when a cute video of Hrithik feeding Deepika cake went viral while she fangirled over him. We can’t say more; you need to watch this to refresh your memory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithikrules (Hrithik Roshan) (@hrithikrules_official)

Well, thank God, Siddharth Anand took charge of this serious loophole in Bollywood and fixed it immediately! I mean, just look at them – ‘So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a WOW!’

Fighter releases on Republic Day 2024, and Hrithik Roshan as Patty and Deepika Padukone as Minni surely give goosebumps in this action-packed teaser of the film. You can check it out here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

For more such Bollywood casting scoops, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Know Deepika Padukone Rejected Salman Khan Not Once Or Twice But 6 Times In These Films? When The Actress Finally Wanted To Work With Him She Was Rejected By This Director

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News