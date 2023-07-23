Matches are made either in heaven or on-screen. But Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone are still waiting to get cast. The two powerhouse talents and superstars in their own kingdoms yet await to get cast in a film together. However, they have crossed paths many times only to cross each other. Salman Khan has been trying to pair opposite DP even before she made her film debut. (Will get to that part later)

Deepika has rejected a chance to appear in a Salman Khan film not once, not twice, but six times! Yes, you read that right. She was offered Jai Ho, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Kick, and Karan Johar‘s Shuddhi. While Shuddhi did not get made, she was not offered the lead for Kick. In fact, Sajid Nadiadwala’s team approached the actress for an item number in the film but since she was already doing an item number for Happy New Year, she passed the offer.

Interestingly, according to floating rumours and reported media stories, Deepika Padukone was offered her debut film by Salman Khan itself. The actress, who was by then a successful model, did not show interest since she was not sure about a film career. Hence she rejected the offer and later, made a debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om two years later.

However, after rejecting a debut offer and six films with Salman Khan, the Padmaavat actress was finally interested in doing a film with Bhaijaan. It was when Sanjay Leela Bhansali was making Inshallah with the actor. Deepika, who was Bhansali’s muse till then, was sure to get cast, and she sent a message across only to get a shocker.

According to a report in The Times Of India, the actress told Bhansali she was keen on doing Inshallah with Salman Khan but got turned down as she was informed that it was Alia Bhatt who will play the lead in the film. The reason might have been the plotline which according to rumours was about an elderly man falling in love with a young girl and Alia fit the bill while DP would have come across as mature on-screen.

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone would have crossed paths if the entire Pathaan cast was merged in the Spy Universe film Tiger Vs Pathaan. However, the rumours are rife that the film would not have any space left for any lead actress after Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan come together for the epic actioner.

On the work front Deepika is currently busy with Project K and Fighter. She is speculated to do The Intern remake and a film around Draupadi. While Salman is gearing up for Tiger 3 and Tiger Vs Pathaan post which he might start Prem Ki Shaadi and a film with Karan Johar. Regarding his pairing with DP, we’ll have to wait for their stars to align!

