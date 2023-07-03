Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan are an on-screen match made in heaven-like films. They took the world by surprise when they locked lips in Dhoom 2. Only to come back together as the royal couple oozing perfect chemistry in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodha Akbar. The film was a testament to their outstanding and charismatic connection on-screen. They have starred together in three films: Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, and Guzaarish. In each film, their chemistry was electric, and they had the audience rooting for their characters.

Fans of the two actors have been clamoring for them to star together in another film for years. Their onscreen chemistry is undeniable, and they always deliver great performances. However, Rakesh Roshan did not think so at a certain point in his life. According to reports, the filmmaker once publicly admitted that he couldn’t cast Aishwarya Rai opposite Hrithik in his films since she looks older than his son.

When Aishwarya Rai was told about the alleged comment, she did not withhold her emotions and blurted out that Roshan senior approached her for every film of his! According to a report by IBTimes, the Ponniyin Selvan actress was quoted in an interview by HT, “It’s strange that Rakesh Roshan thinks I look older than Hrithik. In fact, he’s approached me for all his home productions.”

The Guzaarish actors wooed the audience with their on-screen pairing in Dhoom 2 for the first time. They played a pair of thieves who are trying to pull off a heist winning hearts with their playful and flirtatious chemistry. In Jodhaa Akbar, they played the roles of Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha, a more dramatic pairing but still just as powerful. They brought a sense of passion and intensity to their roles, and they made the audience believe in their love story.

In Guzaarish, they played a pair of unlikely friends. Hrithik Roshan’s character was a magician who is paralyzed from the waist down, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played a nurse who helps him to care for himself. Their bond in this film was more heartwarming and compassionate, showing that true love can be found in the most unexpected of places.

In our opinion, in none of the films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked older than Hrithik Roshan on-screen. What are your thoughts about their presence together as a couple? Let us know in the comments section below.

