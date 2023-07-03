Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor & Ajay Devgn Are three names that have a very interesting history. The Phool Aur Kaante actor was dating Raveena when he started working with Karisma in a film called Jigar, and they both hit it off instantly. Obviously, he made his choices and dumped his Dilwale co-star for his Jigar co-star. Raveena could not handle the rejection, and she started accusing the actor of his philandering ways.

In an interview, given in angst, she even went on to claim that she attempted suicide. She even claimed in those interviews that they used to exchange love letters but suddenly the actor moved on. Later in an explosive interview with Filmfare, the Tanhaji actor called her suicide a publicity gimmick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After some time, they both stopped the war of words and moved on. But Raveena Tandon chose to change her target and included Karisma Kapoor in her war of words as well. The two actresses were envious of each other for having been shared a common man, and their statements against each other were proof of their angst at each other.

In another angry interview of hers, the Mohra actress crossed her line while making a racist remark and hitting Ajay & Karisma below the belt. For an interview with the Stardust, which turned into their cover story Raveena Tandon said, “She can keep Ajay. I am not interested. When Ajay Karisma have babies, they will look like Zebras.”

Well, that is how the 90s and its gossip and wars used to be. Raveena’s comment came after Ajay Devgn’s explosive interview about her needing a shrink. The animosity between them reached a point where Raveena hinted at Karisma of allegedly getting her removed from films. As IBTimes quoted Raveena saying, “I won’t name the heroine, but because she was insecure, she had me removed from four films. As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero, apparently. So these things do happen, but I’m not into playing these sorts of games.”

In another interview with Pinkvilla a few years ago, the actress talked about her changed equations with Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon now that all have grown up. The actress was quoted, “I’m a professional, I don’t care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be. Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay. Professionally I’m ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned, I don’t bother about these stupid ego problems.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Exclusive! Approaches Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Inshallah, No More ‘Home Productions’ Casting Strugglers? A Close Friend Says “Has To Be Something He Hasn’t Done Before…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News