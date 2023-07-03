Bollywood has witnessed several reel-turned-real-life lovers whose love stories were most talked about. One from the list is Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, who fell head-over-heels in love with each other on the sets of their 1976 release Do Anjaane. The duo set the silver screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry as they had worked together in films like Suhaag, Mr Natwarlal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and others.

While Big B was married to Jaya Bachchan, he had once outrightly denied his romantic affair with the eternal beauty. The megastar never admitted his relationship with the actress and late, when the diva was asked about the same, she said he did a beautiful thing as he has his family and his image to protect.

During her interview with Filmfare in 1984, Rekha had defended the same and said, “Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, to protect his children. I think it is beautiful, I don’t care what the public thinks of it. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him, he loves me – that’s it!”

“I don’t care what anybody thinks. If he’d reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you. So why should I care about what he’s said in public? I know people must be saying bechari Rekha, pagal hai us par, phir bhi dekho. Maybe I deserve that pity. Not that he has 10 rollicking affairs! Mr Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn’t want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?” Rekha had added further.

Ever during her appeared on famous chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, when Rekha was asked if she still loves Amitabh Bachchan, she had reacted to it and called it a ‘dumb question’. She had further said that why should she deny out that she’s not in love with him.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s love story? Do let us know.

