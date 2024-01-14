Recently, another mythological film titled ‘HanuMan’ hit the big screens, which is being hailed nationwide. Helmed by Prashanth Varma, the film stars Tejja Sajja in the lead role along with Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu and Raj Deepak Shetty in pivotal roles. While the film is being lauded by critics and audiences for its gripping plot, others are comparing it to Om Raut’s Adipurush.

On the release of the film, netizens trolled the director, asking him to take some cues. For the unversed, Adipurush was subjected to criticism and trolls for the caricature portrayal of the character, especially of Raavan, played by Saif Ali Khan. Now, in the latest interview, Prashanth Varma, the director of the directorial, has opened up about the marketing strategies while stating that the makers made the film with ‘pure intentions.’

HanuMan’s marketing director, Varun Gupta, revealed that the film’s strategy was completely opposite of what makers had for Adipurush. He told Zoom TV, “HanuMan’s marketing strategy was the opposite of Adipurush. While Adipurush aimed to be the biggest Indian film based on an Indian epic, HanuMan was positioned as a small-budget film made with pure intentions, hoping for audience appreciation. That is where marketing strategy, positioning and pitching come in. I did for both Adipurush and HanuMan but things are different. So, every film needs to be pitched differently.”

HanuMan’s marketing head also addressed the debacle of Adipurush and said that people would have made the film a 5000 crore film if they had liked the film, but they got offended. However, people making films with pure intention would never go wrong.

“Adipurush and HanuMan have clearly given the message that only if it’s a good made and well-intentioned film people will watch. Even if it is on the biggest god of the country and is not made well, people won’t watch it. People come only for entertainment. Had they come for emotions they would have taken Adipurush to 5000 crores. But in fact, they got offended by the film. So, I think people making films about religion with pure intention will never go wrong,” he said further.

He further revealed that what worked in favor of HanuMan was when makers did screenings early and people gave big thumbs up. He added that the marketing strategy for HanuMan was that they didn’t over-pitch the film as they already called it a small film.

