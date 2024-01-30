Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban was released in theatres on January 25. It enjoyed a solo release with only a Hindi film, Fighter, hitting theatres on the same day. Despite the advantages, the film could not reap the same benefits. The movie opened with 5.65 crore on Day 1, but saw a significant drop on Day 5 with approximately 0.65 crore earnings.

Malaikottai Vaaliban stands at 11.45 crore total collections after Day 5 at the Indian Box Office, as per trade tracker Sacknilk.

Malaikottai Vaaliban Day-wise Box Office Collection

The film collected 5.65 crore on 1st Thursday (Day 1), followed by a 50% dip in its collections on Day 2 with 2.4 crore on 1st Friday (Day 2). The footfalls further dropped on the weekend, with 1.5 crore on the 1st Saturday (Day 3) and 1.25 crore on the 1st Sunday (Day 4). As per early estimates, Malaikotta Vaaliban’s 1st Monday collections are 0.65 crore, totaling 11.45 crore at the Box Office.

1st Monday Collections of other Malayalam films

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s Monday collections concern its makers, as the movie has been made on a substantial budget. Made on a budget of 65 crore, the film will have to face a tough time to break even and enter the profit zone.

Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018: Everyone is a Hero collected 4.55 crore on its 1st Monday, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer earned 3.98 crore, while Vysakh’s Pulimurugan made a business of 3.26 crore, and Jeethu Joseph’s Neru raked in 4.6 crore.

Possibilities of low performance at the Box Office

The movie, which the renowned Lijo Jose Pellissery directed, garnered positive reviews from critics. Equally important, it could not attract a larger audience to theatres. One of the possible reasons for this could be that it was not released in multiple languages, thus failing to bring footfall in the theaters.

Initially, Malaikottai Vaaliban was slated to be released globally in five languages – Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. However, without prior announcements, the film was only released in Malayalam with English subtitles. This decision has undoubtedly affected the movie’s overall box office collections.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

