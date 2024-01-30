After going way past the 100 crore club in the first extended weekend, all eyes are now on the weekdays. Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, fell below the two crore mark in advance booking on day 5. Tuesday looks slightly better, but the trends need to improve. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Siddharth Anand returned to the action genre shortly after the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan. The film stars A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. However, due to the poor promotional strategies, it took an underwhelming start at the box office. The following days of the extended weekend saved the boat and helped it sail toward the 100 crore mark.

Fighter Day 6 Advance Booking

A dip was expected at the box office, but unfortunately, Fighter fell below the 2 crore mark in pre-booking sales on Monday. As for day 6, things seem to have gotten slightly better. As per the latest trends flowing in, the action drama has added 1.95 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty. This is about a 5% growth compared to yesterday’s numbers of 1.85 crores gross.

Over 1.02 lakh tickets have been sold so far across the nation. The ideal situation would be for the film to cross the 2 crore mark, but it looks like today will be another day under 10 crore earnings. All eyes are now on spot bookings that have been majorly contributing to the collections of Fighter.

Fighter Box Office Collection

In the 4-day extended weekend, Fighter brought in collections of 123.60 crores at the Indian box office. On Monday, the film earned around 7-8 crores, surging its total to somewhere around 130 crores.

More About Fighter

Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan have collaborated for the third time after Bang Bang and War. The film was released on January 25, 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. It also stars Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, Akshay Oberoi, and Sharib Hashmi, among others, in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Fighter Box Office (Worldwide): Hrithik Roshan Creates History Beating Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper, Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You Being #1 Movie Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News