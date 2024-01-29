After scoring her biggest weekend ever with Pathaan at the same time last year, she now has her fourth biggest weekend ever as well in a span of 12 months. The film that has in fact kept it from moving further up the list is Happy New Year which was much maligned back then but has stood the test of time.

The 10-year-old film still holds the record with 108.86 crores accumulated in the first three days and Fighter has fallen short by a few crores.

Also, it’s just a few lakhs short of Chennai Express which was one of her best ever with a weekend of 93.66 crores.

Here is looking at the biggest weekends (or first three days) that Deepika Padukone films have scored over the years:

Pathaan – 166.75 crores Happy New Year – 108.86 crores Chennai Express – 93.66 crores Fighter – 93.40 crores Padmaavat – 78 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crores Ram Leela – 51.49 crores Race 2 – 51.35 crores Bajirao Mastani – 46.77 crores This Is 83 – 47 crores

Incidentally, 3 out of the 10 films in the list have come post-pandemic. Apart from Pathaan and Fighter, the other one on the list is This Is 83 and frankly speaking, Deepika Padukone had more of a cameo in the film. The one that has fallen off the charts is Tamasha [38.23 crores] and that one still had a more full-fledged role for Deepika.

Nonetheless, a biggie is a biggie, and apart from This Is 83, each of the other films in this list is a hit, superhit, or a blockbuster for Deepika. Since it’s too early to say where will Fighter eventually land, one waits to see how far it goes when it comes to the final box office verdict. Apart from Deepika, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles.

