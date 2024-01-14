After a long wait, the first rushes of Fighter are all set to be dropped tomorrow at the trailer launch event. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the film also features Anil Kapoor and John Abraham in the pivotal roles. Ever since the film was announced, the hype around the film has always been maintained by the makers. With just a few hours left for the official trailer to drop online, the film’s lead cast and its director are making headlines for some shocking reasons.

Since afternoon, media reports have been abuzz that director Siddharth Anand has unfollowed his leading lady, Deepika. While it is not known if Sid and Deepika followed each other in the first place, netizens have recently shared screenshots of them not following, which has got netizens thinking if it is real or a publicity stunt. Scroll down for details.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to claim that Siddharth Anand and Deepika Padukone have allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The caption read, “Sid Anand unfollowed DP on her birthday. She is also not attending the trailer launch. Are they having issues?” Soon after it surfaced on the web, netizens began wondering if all is not well between the two or if they were doing this deliberately to gain some attention. A user even claimed that Deepika Padukone might not attend the trailer launch.

Commenting on the post a user wrote, “To make everybody curious, they do this publicity stunt…” while another said, “Looks like Sid does not follow any of the female leads of his movies.”

A third user wrote, “This unfollowing on Insta and people looking it up and posting this is so hilariously stupid and fun,” while the fourth one commented, “Very weird and desperate way to promote your movie and get more media attention. Hrithik would never do this so i guess Sid had to ask Deepika.”

A fifth netizen commented, “That’s odd. DP not going to the Fighter event,” a sixth user commented, “fyi the trailer launch is happening tomorrow so did anyone from the team inform you pre hand that dp is not attending the launch .it seems she will be attending she came back today with ranveer from their trip.”

“For anyone claiming this is a publicity stunt, why would a director do this for negative publicity?” read another comment.

Well, let’s wait and watch if Deepika Padukone will attend the Fighter trailer launch or not. What do you think?

