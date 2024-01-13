Kangana Ranaut's Tejas' Promotions Call Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Its Copy, Bashes Pakistan For Sensationalism & Flaunts A Crappy VFX Jet - Decoding Its Questionable Social Media Strategy!

The way promotional activities of films work has been changing over the years. From sticking posters on busy roads and public transport to making people aware through meme pages on social media, we’ve witnessed a drastic change. Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas makers, while spreading awareness through the famous meme pages on Instagram, did something that looked like it was deliberately planned – they took a dig at Hrithik Roshan‘s Fighter.

Well, we aren’t saying that might indeed be the case, but it has happened. But that’s not the main topic of this article because we’re going to see various examples of ‘hyper promotion’ done by Tejas on social media.

This isn’t the first film that has adopted this route with the social media strategy. Still, it, of course, has taken a bit too far in the guise of promotion, from demeaning another film to bashing Pakistan for sensationalism and even creating a lousy narrative of flaunting a VFX-created fighter jet in Mumbai.

Below are some examples of how Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas was marketed on social media:

Saying Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter has ‘copied’ its homework with the caption: “Thodi toh mehnat kar lete bhai!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes | News | Updates (@just.lol.things)

Bashing Pakistan using an age-old SMS joke:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troll Fuckers (@trollfuckers)

Using references to popular web shows:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Tashan (@bollywood_tashan)

The fakest Fighter Jet in Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bestie Memes Love | Kamlesh Kushwaha (@bestieworld_)

Referencing famous movies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Color (@bollywood.color)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILMY FRIENDS ❤️ (@filmy.friends)

Referencing trending memes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEKH PAGLI 2M (@dekhpagli)

Referencing trending topics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Engineer Bro (@the_engineer_bro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE COMEDI VILLA (@thecomedivilla)

Why are these bad examples of marketing?

Not all the above ones are bad examples of promotion, but some of them definitely are. Social media marketing is the new trend that isn’t as costly but makes sure to convey a message to a wider audience. But Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas hasn’t really utilized the same optimally.

How would one differentiate between genuine memes and movie marketing gimmicks?

You’d always find a clue in the caption of such posts/videos. There usually are either the hashtags of the film or its streaming platform or both. For example, in all of the above ones, you’ll find #Tejas & #TejasOnZee5 in the caption.

