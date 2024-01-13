Sandeep Reddy Vanga is at the receiving end of backlash over his recently released film, Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film has been majorly criticized over its misogynist and violent content. But Anurag Kashyap is calling it the “biggest game changer of Hindi cinema.” Scroll below for all the details!

Many celebrities have spoken amid the Animal controversy. Javed Akhtar has previously criticized the “shoe-licking” and “slapping” scenes in the film. Kangana Ranaut also slammed its “regressive” storyline. During a recent event, netizens were convinced that even Shah Rukh Khan indirectly expressed his displeasure over Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Anurag Kashyap defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Animal

Previously, Anurag Kashyap has asked “educated people” not to be offended by Animal. And now, the Manmarziyaan director has met Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is going gaga about his filmmaking skills.

Anurag took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his meeting with SRV. He captioned the post, “Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga . The most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmaker at the moment . To me he is the most honest , vulnerable and a lovely human being . And I really don’t give a f””” what any one thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered every thing I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice.”

Kashyap continued, “Thank you for being patient and being yourself . 40’days since i first saw ANIMAL and 22 days since I saw it the second time . The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can’t be denied . And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin . Great evening spent with him.”

Take a look at his post below:

About Animal

Animal revolves around a son seeking revenge after he learns about an assassination attempt against his father. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol, among others, in pivotal roles.

At the Indian box office, the action drama has already garnered 550 crores net.

