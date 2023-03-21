Playback singer Shilpa Rao, who is known for her songs like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Tose Naina Laage’, ‘Khuda Jaane’ and most recently ‘Ruaa Ruaa’ from ‘PS: 2’, is set to team up with the musical duo Faridkot of ‘Jehda Nasha’ fame.

Shilpa took to her Instagram on Tuesday to announce the collaboration with a music label. Interestingly, pop rock duo Faridkot also posted a similar announcement of collaborating with the label. This would be the first time that Shilpa and Faridkot would be coming together.

Shilpa Rao said, “This is my first collaboration and video with the T-series, and I am really looking forward to it because it depicts a beautiful bond between two souls. This is something straight from the heart, and I hope the listeners will enjoy it.”

Shilpa Rao & Faridkot’s song will soon be available to stream on the YouTube channel of the T-series.

Faridkot said, “We’re really excited to join hands with T-Series again and this time for a single. This one is very close to our hearts and will be a treat for the listeners’ ears.”

While the title and the details of the song are under wraps, it would be interesting to see how Shilpa Rao’s jazzy voice blends with Faridkot’s music.

