Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are called the iconic couple for a reason. After falling head over heels in love with each other at a very young age, the duo continues to send their fans into a tizzy every time they post a photo together or make a powerful appearance together. Not many know that while SRK rules the industry, Gauri, on the other hand, was never interested in films earlier. A couple of days back, we brought you her old interview where she had mentioned the same.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when SRK had broken into a magazine’s office after they reported about his affair with his Darr co-star Juhi Chawla. Earlier in an interview, the star’s wife had recalled an incident when SRK entered a magazine office and broke it. The power couple is currently parenting their three kids- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Scroll down for details.

During her interview with Filmfare in 1994, just a few years after their marriage, Gauri Khan had revealed, “For that story about him and Juhi (Chawla) having an affair, they used a still from Darr. He went and broke up their office. I’ve learned to take these stories in my stride now. I trust Shah Rukh and share a great relationship with most of his co-stars. We spent 10 happy days in London with Kajol, Tanuja Aunty and Shilpa Shetty. We saw all the plays in town, and went shopping. I’d die before I suspected him of having an affair.”

In the same chat, she further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan once lost his cool on a guy at Subhash Ghai’s party. Despite knowing that it was the other guy’s fault, Gauri kept pleading and pulling him away from the scene.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to make an official announcement of his upcoming project. However, during Dunki‘s promotions, he had revealed that he would begin shooting for his next in March. Details are awaited.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Gauri Khan’s comment about Shah Rukh Khan’s rumored affair with Juhi Chawla? Aren’t they adorable? Do let us know.

