Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story has inspired many. The way she’s been with the superstar through thick and thin is known to everyone. Their love story goes back to the time when a 22-year-old Gauri married the love of his life, a Delhi boy, Shah Rukh Khan, who was 26 at the time they got married on October 25, 1991. Leaving their families behind in Delhi, they moved to Mumbai, where they started their journey of becoming the iconic pair of Bollywood. In today’s throwback story, let us take you back to the time when Gauri had revealed having no interest in SRK’s film career.

A few years after their marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Khan appeared for a joint interview with Filmfare in 1994, where they spoke at length about themselves, their new life, and, of course, King Khan movies. But did you know the star wife had warned her husband at the start of their newly married life? Scroll down as we are going to tell you about it.

During their interview, Gauri Khan first set the record straight, stating that she is not into films; only Shah Rukh Khan is. She had gone on to call acting the ‘worst profession’ in the world, confirming the no offer would be big enough to lure her into acting. The entrepreneur further revealed that she, at the beginning of their married life, had set some rules for Shah Rukh Khan, one of which was never to bring work home.

Gauri Khan told Filmfare, “We never discuss his work at home. If Shah Rukh ever sits down to watch a Hindi movie video, I think I’ll break the TV. If he brings a script home, it’ll go straight out of the window. He has enough time for all that on the sets.”

However, things changed when Shah Rukh Khan moved his office to the front side of their home. She had said, “Guess we’ll have them coming over more often once Shah Rukh gets his office going in the front room.”

Well, we are sure that, being the doting husband that he is, Shah Rukh Khan would do everything to adhere to his loving wife’s commands. Don’t you think so?

On the work front, after ruling the box office in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to make an official announcement of his upcoming project.

