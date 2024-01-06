On the night of Jan 3, Ira Khan married her long-time boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Many photos and videos from the event surfaced on the web, taking it by storm. Their wedding photos became the talk of the town for many reasons, including the groom’s OOTN for his big day. After taking vows in Mumbai, the whole family dashed off to Udaipur for their wedding ceremony at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa. Amid her wedding, the superstar’s brother Faissal Khan is making headlines for apparently giving the family event a miss.

On Ira’s wedding night, Faissal grabbed netizens’ attention when he dropped a random video of him greeting his fans and followers. While he isn’t seen saying something substantial, he however greets his fans and preaches about brotherhood in every religion in India.

In one of the video, Faissal Khan is hearing saying, “Good evening everybody. Ab main ghabra raha hoon ki main kya bolun? Salaam bolun, Namaste bolun, Hi bolun. Aap ye sab fazool baaton pe apna time mat waste kareiye. Ye Hindustan hai, yahan sab allowed hai.” He goes on to say, “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Esaaye, apas mein sab hai bhai bhai.” He captioned the video, “Be Hindustani Respect all Religions be United.”

The next day, he posted another video of his presence from a wedding and captioned it, “Attended Hanif Bhai Daughters’ wedding and blessed the couple.” However, soon after Faissal Khan’s videos surfaced on the web, netizens questioned his absence from Ira Khan’s daughter.

Commenting on his video, a user wrote, “Ira khan ki Shadi attend NAHI kiye Kya sir,” while another said, “Jaroor Jana that apko…sago bhatiji ki shadi thi”

A third one wrote, “Congratulations for your niece wedding @faissal.khan dikhe nhi aap udhr kal?” While fourth one said, “Bhai aap shaadi me nahi dikhe, invite nahi Kiya aapko?”

In June last year, the Khan brothers were seen hugging it out after Faissal Khan, called his brother, and Laal Singh Chaddha actor an ‘opportunist’. They had come together for their mother’s birthday.” Earlier in an interview, Faissal had said that Aamir Khan should have apologized immediately after his ‘intolerant’ comment came out in the open.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Faissal Khan’s disappearance from Ira Khan’s wedding? We wonder if has missed the family function. Or he wasn’t invited? Let’s wait and watch.

