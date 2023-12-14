Last week, Himanshi Khurana broke a million hearts when she announced her breakup with Asim Riaz. The Bigg Boss 13 couple parted ways over differences in their religious beliefs. There has been a massive backlash against their alleged reason since they have been dating since 2019. Faizan Ansari has now made some serious allegations against the Sky High singer, and it has left us shook. Scroll below for all the details!

After brutal social media trolls, Himanshi took to her Twitter handle and shared it was Asim who suggested that they mention religion as the real reason behind their split. She shared a screenshot of their personal chat and mentioned that she refuses to take the blame for their breakup. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up agreed to her claims and requested privacy.

Faizan Ansari claims Asim Riaz used Shehnaaz Gill & Himanshi Khurana

Actor Faizan Ansari, in a conversation with the paparazzi, made some daunting claims against Asim Riaz. He began, “Asim Riaz ek bohot bada fake insaan hai. Jitne logo se wo juda hai, unko problem hi hui hai. Shehnaaz Gill ka naam usne pehle use kia, ab wo Himanshi Khurana ke piche pad gaya hai. (He’s a very fake person. He’s created problems for every person he’s associated with. Previously, he’s used Shehnaaz Gill and now he’s after Himanshi Khurana.)”

Faizan Ansari continued, “Main ye mangal sutra leke aya hu and aaj mai sabke samne bolta hu, isko Asim Riaz ko Himanshi Khurana ko pehnana padega. Agar usne nahi pehnaya toh mai isse Himanshi ko pehnake usko apnaunga. (I’ve gotten this mangal sutra, and I declare today that Asim will have to make a promise to Himanshi by making her wear it, or I will.)”

During his statement, Faizan also shared that Himanshi is devastated and going through a tough time since her breakup with Asim. He also accused the Bigg Boss 13 actor of creating a mockery of religions.

Asim Riaz is using religion as an excuse to break up with Himanshi Khurana?

“Asim Riaz ne jo khel banake rakha hai, usko hum Muslim samaj se bahar nikalke fekte hai. Wo hamesha religion ko use karta hai and abhi breakup ke time bhi usne same word use kia hai and usko bahana bana raha hai. Ek ladki ka dil toda hai, takleef pochaya hai. In Kashmiri ko hum bhaga denge Mumbai se (He’s made fun of our religion, and we throw him out of our Muslim society. He always uses religion and now he’s using it again as an excuse for the breakup),” Faizan concluded.

Asim Riaz or Himanshi Khurana are yet to react to the allegations made by Faizan Ansari.

