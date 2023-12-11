2023 was a great year in terms of content that the industry provided to its fans via films and web shows. The year, which was kick-started by Shah Rukh Khan on a blockbuster note with Pathaan, is all set to end on the same note as his much-anticipated film Dunki is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas.
Before we end the year, Google has released the list of Most Googled Things of 2023, and it includes the list of top 10 movies, top 10 shows, names of top 10 people, top 10 events, and top 10 memes, among many other things.
Well, Koimoi not only brings you the list of the Most Googled Movies & Shows, but also all the details that you might like! Take a look:
Most Googled Movies!
1. Jawan
Where To Watch: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%
Koimoi’s Jawan Movie Review
2. Gadar 2
Where To Watch: Zee5
IMDb Rating: 5.3
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 17%
Koimoi’s Gadar 2 Movie Review
3. Oppenheimer
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Zee5,
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%
Koimoi’s Oppenheimer Movie Review
4. Adipurush
Where To Watch: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 3.6
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 7%
Koimoi’s Adipurush Movie Review
5. Pathaan
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.9
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%
Koimoi’s Pathaan Movie Review
6. The Kerala Story
Where To Watch: TBA
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 14%
Koimoi’s The Kerala Story Movie Review
7. Jailer
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 50%
Koimoi’s Jailer Movie Review
8. Leo
Where To Watch: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%
Koimoi’s Leo Movie Review
9. Tiger 3
Where To Watch: TBA
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 57%
Koimoi’s Tiger 3 Movie Review
10. Varisu
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.0
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
Koimoi’s Varisu Movie Review
Most Googled Shows!
1. Farzi
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
Koimoi’s Farzi Review
2. Wednesday
Where To Watch: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%
3. Asur
Where To Watch: Jio Cinema
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
Koimoi’s Asur Review
4. Rana Naidu
Where To Watch: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 56% (Audience Score)
5. The Last Of Us
Where To Watch: Jio Cinema
IMDb Rating: 8.8
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%
Koimoi’s The Last Of Us Review
6. Scam 2003
Where To Watch: SonyLIV
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%
Koimoi’s Scam 2003 Review
7. Bigg Boss 17
Where To Watch: Colors TV, Jio Cinema
IMDb Rating: NA
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
8. Guns And Gulaabs
Where To Watch: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84% (Audience Scrore)
Koimoi’s Guns And Gulaabs Review
9. Sex/Life
Where To Watch: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 40%
10. Taaza Khabar
Where To Watch: Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
Koimoi’s Taaza Khabar Review
