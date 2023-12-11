2023 was a great year in terms of content that the industry provided to its fans via films and web shows. The year, which was kick-started by Shah Rukh Khan on a blockbuster note with Pathaan, is all set to end on the same note as his much-anticipated film Dunki is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas.

Before we end the year, Google has released the list of Most Googled Things of 2023, and it includes the list of top 10 movies, top 10 shows, names of top 10 people, top 10 events, and top 10 memes, among many other things.

Well, Koimoi not only brings you the list of the Most Googled Movies & Shows, but also all the details that you might like! Take a look:

Most Googled Movies!

1. Jawan

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

Koimoi’s Jawan Movie Review

2. Gadar 2

Where To Watch: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 5.3

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 17%

Koimoi’s Gadar 2 Movie Review

3. Oppenheimer

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Zee5,

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

Koimoi’s Oppenheimer Movie Review

4. Adipurush

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 3.6

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 7%

Koimoi’s Adipurush Movie Review

5. Pathaan

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5.9

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%

Koimoi’s Pathaan Movie Review

6. The Kerala Story

Where To Watch: TBA

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 14%

Koimoi’s The Kerala Story Movie Review

7. Jailer

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 50%

Koimoi’s Jailer Movie Review

8. Leo

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

Koimoi’s Leo Movie Review

9. Tiger 3

Where To Watch: TBA

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 57%

Koimoi’s Tiger 3 Movie Review

10. Varisu

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.0

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

Koimoi’s Varisu Movie Review

Most Googled Shows!

1. Farzi

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

Koimoi’s Farzi Review

2. Wednesday

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%

3. Asur

Where To Watch: Jio Cinema

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

Koimoi’s Asur Review

4. Rana Naidu

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 56% (Audience Score)

5. The Last Of Us

Where To Watch: Jio Cinema

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

Koimoi’s The Last Of Us Review

6. Scam 2003

Where To Watch: SonyLIV

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%

Koimoi’s Scam 2003 Review

7. Bigg Boss 17

Where To Watch: Colors TV, Jio Cinema

IMDb Rating: NA

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

8. Guns And Gulaabs

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84% (Audience Scrore)

Koimoi’s Guns And Gulaabs Review

9. Sex/Life

Where To Watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 5.6

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 40%

10. Taaza Khabar

Where To Watch: Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

Koimoi’s Taaza Khabar Review

