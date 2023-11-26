Zack Snyder, the ruthless director known for his contribution to the DC Extended Universe, is coming out with a new sci-fi epic, “Rebel Moon.” The movie, initially an attempt at infiltrating the Star Wars universe, is now poised for release as a standalone Netflix film. The director is famous for his dark visuals and his intense, almost aggressive directing style, which is perfectly suited for superhero films.

Venturing beyond the superhero genre is not new for Snyder, and we’re living for it. Let’s look back at all the non-superhero films Zack Snyder has directed.

300

Having “300” claim the top spot was pretty much expected. No Snyder movie, be it hero or non-hero, has come close to its success. It may not be Zack Snyder’s smartest film, but it’s definitely the most well-received. “300” is a violent historical action film that follows the ancient Battle of Thermopylae fought between Persia and Greece. It stars Michael Fassbender, Gerard Butler, David Wenham, Lena Headey, and Rodrigo Santoro.

Leonidas, King of Sparta, led his men into battle against the Persians at Thermopylae despite being heavily outnumbered by them. The courage and resilience shown by the Spartans ultimately caused a ripple effect and united all of Greece against one common enemy.

Dawn of the Dead

“Dawn of the Dead” was Snyder’s directorial debut. The movie was based on the classic George A. Romero film released in 1978. And because of the original’s success, pulling off a remake without offending any of its fans was a feat in itself.

The cast of the movie consists of Sarah Polley, Kim Poirier, Ty Burrell, Jake Weber, and Michael Kelly, and it was released in 2004. The storyline revolves around Ana, portrayed by Sarah Polley, leading a group trying to survive a zombie attack on their neighborhood.

Army of the Dead

“Army of the Dead” is completely unrelated to “Dawn of the Dead” and is Snyder’s second go at the zombie genre. The film has its moments but shouldn’t be taken too seriously. It has a fun premise and is quite delightful to watch initially, but the ideas get redundant as it has to fill almost 2 and a half hours of film time. Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell play the titular roles.

It’s about a group of mercenaries who try to break into one of the most zombie-infested areas of the country to pull off a heist.

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

“Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole” was Snyder’s attempt at an animated film. It is a perfectly normal, feel-good family film that brings that signature darkness with it. Otherwise, the movie is absolutely beautiful and has amazing graphics.

It’s based on a book series, “Guardians of Ga’Hoole” by Kathryn Lasky, and features the voices of many famous actors such as Helen Mirren, Geoffrey Rush, Jim Sturgess, Hugo Weaving, and Emily Barclay.

The story follows a young owl, Soren, and his brother, who get kidnapped by the Pure Ones. Soren has to escape the clutches of the Pure Ones before they turn him into a soldier.

Sucker Punch

“Sucker Punch” is probably the least liked Snyder movie on this list. It’s a steam-punk-themed psychological fantasy that has the signature Snyder visuals and violence. But lacks impact and is mostly just fantasy without any substance.

That being said, it features a star-studded cast, including Emily Browning, Vanessa Hudgens, Jenna Malone, and Oscar Isaac. The movie also stands out with its very appealing and distinctive graphics. The story revolves around Babydoll (played by Emily Browning) and her attempt, alongside a group of fellow girls, to break free from a mental asylum where she’s set to get a Lobotomy.

“Rebel Moon” will have a limited release in US theaters on December 15, 2023, and will be available for streaming on Netflix all around the world starting December 22, 2023.

