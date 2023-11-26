Supermodel Irina Shayk’s on-again, off-again romance with actor Bradley Cooper is well-known. The couple, who began dating in 2016, called it quits in 2019, but since they share a child together, they have remained in contact over the years. But it seems like Shayk is not over Bradley, despite making headlines for her alleged relationship with NFL star Tom Brady, which reportedly ended last month. However, amid Cooper’s dating rumors with Gigi Hadid, Irina is trying to rekindle her romance with Brady now that she has officially lost her ex to the fellow supermodel. Scroll ahead to learn the entire scoop!

If reports are to be believed, Shayk originally planned to make Bradley Cooper jealous of her Tom Brady romance, which now seems to have backfired as the ‘A Star Is Born’ actor is already preoccupied with his new flame, Gigi Hadid, and does not want to get indulged in Irina’s drama anymore. For the uninitiated, Bradley and Gigi were first spotted together last month and have since been out and about in NYC on multiple occasions. They even celebrated their newfound love for each other with a weekend getaway.

Talking about Irina Shayk and Tom Brady, last month it was reported that they had called a time-out on their romance. Multiple reports had suggested that the supermodel and the retired NFL quarterback are no longer spending time together, putting an end to their summer romance. The rumors surfaced shortly after Irina’s Italy getaway with Bradley, which saw her share some steamy pictures, including a topless snap of herself and a shirtless image of Bradley. The NSFW images had many guessing if the former flames had rekindled their relationship. However, Bradley subtly cleared the air by making an appearance with Hadid.

According to a report published in She Finds, Irina Shayk was trying to make her ex jealous by starting a new romance with Brady, but she failed. “She was trying to play both Tom and Bradley against one another, and she ended up losing both of them!” the publication quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old model had previously called Tom her “dream guy,” adding that she loves “dating him.” They were first linked together in July after being spotted in Los Angeles, where they were spending private weekends together. Later, they were also seen cozying up in London.

