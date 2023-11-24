Hollywood’s A-listers and bros Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper’s friendly paradise are going through some rough phases over Gigi Hadid, as rumors claim. As per reports, Gigi can be seen with Bradley Cooper after the supermodel and Leonardo broke up after going gaga about their romantic relationship all over the news.

However, a recent source has denied those rumors and declared that all is well between the bros. Scroll ahead to find out the rumors and the recent clarification.

Apparently, it was Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper‘s friendship that was getting tested after Gigi Hadid (whom he dated for over a year low-key) was seen with Bradley Cooper, whose partner Irina Shayk moved ahead with Tom Brady. Knowing Bradley was probably hitting on the supermodel left Leo quite frustrated as the gossip mills churned out.

In an interview with the National Enquirer, an insider claimed, “Leo’s got his nose out of joint because Bradley never came to him and asked for his blessing to take Gigi out.” The source further allegedly added, “It’s completely ridiculous. It’s not like they were ever seeing each other exclusively, but the way Leo sees it, Bradley broke the bro code. Leo met up with Gigi in Italy and was all over her. It’s clear that he’s staking out his territory — and everyone’s whispering it’s more about getting back at Bradley than anything else.”

National Enquirer’s source mentioned a fight that was brewing between the brothers and claimed as if they are torn over Gigi Hadid and that the Wolverine actor is also very competitive about it. But is that true?

Well, a close source revealed to RadarOnline.com that everything is well between the good friends, and there are literally no hard feelings between Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper. All of those rumors about their fallout are just false.

Reports can go crazy, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen in real life, either! What is your opinion on this?

