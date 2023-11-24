Kim Kardashian is a fashion mogul who has been ruling the industry for a long time and often made headlines with her bold outfits. Sometimes, she gets praised for her looks, while sometimes, her attire receives massive backlash. Back in 2013, Kim had appeared at the Met Gala wearing a floral gown when she was pregnant with North while flaunting her baby bump and got trolled left and right for her whole look.

Now, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, the entrepreneur recalled the time and shared how she was heartbroken over Robin Williams’ trolls. Scroll ahead to find out what she said about the SKIMs‘ founder and roasted her.

For the unversed, this Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian was seen recreating Kim Kardashian’s 2013 Met Gala look while she was pregnant, too, and broke the internet with her attempt. However, did you know Kim had cried after getting harsh comments from Robin Williams?

Kim Kardashian has often gone over the top with her fashion looks. Sometimes, she flaunted her hourglass figure in a bodysuit adorned with jewels, while a few times, she opted for something absolutely extravagant. However, in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, while recalling the controversial look, Kim told her daughter, North West, “When you were in my belly and I wore that floral dress.” The little one instantly responded, “I really don’t like that one.” And not just her, in unison, Scott Disick also said, “Nobody liked that one.”

The American Horror Story actress further revealed how she was left in tears after the late actor Robin Williams compared her Met Gala look with his 1993’s movie character Mrs. Doubtfire after sharing their picture side by side and wrote, “I think I wore it better!” Kim Kardashian added, “I cried when Robin Williams roasted me and posted, ‘Who wore it better?'”

Well, here’s what we think went wrong with her look:

Kim Kardashian is known for ruling the fashion industry with her bold looks, but that floral printed gown with a single slit detailing didn’t suit her body type as she was pregnant at that time or her skin tone. Kim went with a middle-parted low ponytail hairstyle, which again didn’t suit her face structure. If she had opted for an open-hair look with some soft curls, it might have added some definition.

Check out the pictures here found on X:

Year 1- 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now. pic.twitter.com/M1so9DVEn4 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

The makeup seemed a bit cakey, and her concealed under-eye popped up in the flashes of camera light. She didn’t add any jewelry but wore a pair of matching printed shoes. Like, literally! What was she thinking?

We absolutely think Kim Kardashian could have done much better than she did at 2013’s Met Gala. What are your opinions?

