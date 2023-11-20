Apart From Jared Leto & Scott Disick, Margot Robbie & Emma Mackey & Other Actor Duos Practically Look Alike But Are Not Related

Jared Leto has finally addressed the years-long discussions about him and Scott Disick being look-alikes. The actor and the television personality are often termed doppelgangers by netizens as many found similarities in their looks. Well, we cannot agree more as seeing their pictures side by side can confuse us. Talking about Hollywood look-alikes, here is a list of five such duos who have an uncanny resemblance to each other.

Talking about Leto, he was thrilled to know about the same and called himself lucky. Another reason for the Suicide Squad star’s happiness was the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s wealth, as he thought it would be great for him to have a rich relative like him.

Throughout the years, discussions about identical actors have often taken place. Apart from Jared Leto and Scott Disick, Margot Robbie and Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Millie Bobby Brown and Natalie Portman, and other such actors have been termed as look-alikes. Let’s talk about them.

Margot Robbie & Emma Mackey

Ever since British actress Emma Mackey was shot to fame with the Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education, many found her looking a lot like Margot Robbie. The two actresses have addressed these reactions and even shared the screenspace in the 2023 film Barbie.

i can't wait to see margot robbie and emma mackey together in barbie 👀 pic.twitter.com/JoRrlzauzP — didi 🌸 (@jediharleystark) July 4, 2023

Natalia Dyer & Timothee Chalamet

Due to their similar face structures and sharp jawlines, Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer and Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet are often said to have identical looks. Many have also confused them to be twins. They are not! They could play a sibling duo in a movie, though.

Yo whaddup why do Natalia Dyer and Timothée Chalamet look like the boy and girl versions of each other? pic.twitter.com/7Tu9rhtVzu — Sarah Batton (@sarah_batton) January 23, 2018

Demi Moore & Jennifer Connelly

Again, the eyes, nose, and jawlines of Demi Moore and Jennifer Connelly are amazingly similar. Not to mention their straight brunette hair and toned physique, fans are often confused between the Pulp Fiction star and the Top Gun: Maverick actress.

Demi Moore y Jennifer Connelly. pic.twitter.com/zFMLDhsNkD — Lolita 🚬 (@lola_shitt) March 29, 2020

Millie Bobby Brown & Natalie Portman

Both Millie Bobby Brown and Natalie Portman have been child actors, and fans are always discussing how they look similar. The Thor actress’ childhood interviews and pictures are also confused to be that of Millie. Check out their pictures here:

natalie portman in the phantom menace (1999) and millie bobby brown in enola holmes (2020) pic.twitter.com/nSpQMAUtEi — kermit's gf (@padmescurls) September 29, 2022

Gene Wilder & Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White truly looks a lot like the late actor Gene Wilder. His eyes, hair, face, and everything else look so similar to that of the Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory star.

i never realised how similar gene wilder and jeremy allen white look until i saw willy wonka playing on the tv right there pic.twitter.com/7SHrhVRcWn — Luke (@qLxke_) April 23, 2023

Jared Leto and Scott Disick should realize that they are not the only stars who look alike.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Saltburn’ Director Emerald Fennell Addresses Explicit & Disturbing Scenes In Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan’s Dark Dramedy: “Wanted To Make People Feel Something”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News