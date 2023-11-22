Margot Robbie has been giving everyone fashion lessons ever since she stepped into the industry. She never fails to give away outfit goals and always dresses as per the occasion. Her looks are always beautiful, and her style game is on point. A few years ago, she appeared on a talk show and took our breaths away in a blue jumpsuit. Let’s dive into some details of her look.

Margot is an Australian actress, and her acting career began in 2008 with the TV series Neighbours. She later moved to the US to become an actress and landed a role in another TV series, Pan Am, in 2011. Her breakthrough came with the 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street, in which she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Since then, Margot Robbie has been an elite at every red carpet event. Her fans always look forward to her work, while fashionistas take notes about her styling skills. Back in 2020, the actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the most beautiful jumpsuit. While it was as glamorous as required for a TV show, it was also a bit relaxed and gave away a breezy vibe as the Barbie actress was there to talk her heart out.

The Caribbean blue moiré faille halterneck jumpsuit was by Oscar de la Renta. It featured two flaps on the front that covered the actress’s assets and continued till the back of her neck, where she tied a knot. While Margot Robbie stunned in the backless jumpsuit, she also flaunted her toned physique.

The jumpsuit featured a thin belt followed by wide legs that gave the illusion of a pair of parallel trousers. We must say that the Suicide Squad actress nailed the outfit and looked ravishing. Coming to her accessories, she did not opt for much but just a pair of silver earrings and a few sleek rings. She completed the look with silver Jimmy Choo Minny Sandals.

Her makeup included a matt finish base, pink eye shadow, and mauve lips. Her eyeliner made her expressive eyes pop, and the pink hue blush lifted her cheekbones. She left her softly curled blonde locks down. Check out her pictures on Twitter here:

“she was insane for this” and it’s just margot robbie in this blue jumpsuit pic.twitter.com/qBzuA7T1GH — 📂 (@hcrleysrobbie) April 14, 2021

Late night blues. This week, @margotrobbie wore our #odlrspring2020 Caribbean blue moiré faille halter jumpsuit for her appearance on @fallontonight. pic.twitter.com/IWY4v9XN7y — Oscar de la Renta (@OscardelaRenta) February 6, 2020

Margot Robbie has been making headlines all year for her billion-dollar grosser Barbie. The Greta Gerwig directorial also starred Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, and more. Throughout the press tour of her Mattel doll-based movie, Margot channeled her inner Barbie and stunned in some iconic outfits.

