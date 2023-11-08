Time and again, Ryan Gosling’s name has often come up with being the Sexiest Man Alive, but the Hollywood A-lister turned it down every time for a reason. While that reason is too vague to us as we want our Ken to lead that list once, it is too ‘serious’ for him. Scroll ahead to find out why he has turned it down multiple times.

Grey Anatomy’s star Patrick Dempsey has been named as 2023’s Sexiest Man Alive by People. While we are still hung on Chris Evans’ record of serving the title rightly so, the baton handover to Patrick is going to be a bit difficult for us to get our minds wrapped around the news. And while we do so, let’s take a trip back to the times when the magazine negotiations tried to pursue Ryan only to get rejected.

Apparently, there were many efforts and requests put in to make Ryan Gosling the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ but the Notebook actor’s team had declined those requests every time. The cover negotiation said to The Wrap, “They tried a few times, especially during his huge year in 2011.” The insider further added, “The consensus was he’s too serious for it, too artsy.”

Ryan’s rep never responded or gave any comment on the same topic. However, People’s Editorial Director told the same publication, “While I look forward to the day when Ryan Gosling is named Sexiest Man Alive, this was not his year. Our 2014 honoree, Chris Hemsworth, was our first and only choice. If you want to know why, just look at him. I mean, seriously.”

There have been many petitions and requests surfaced from Ryan’s fans across the world, but the actor has always slipped away from the limelight. While we understand his point of view on being more into the craft and flaunting his acting skills, look at him – the handsome hunk deserves to be named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ at least once in his lifetime.

In other news, after Chris Evans, as Patrick Dempsey took over the title, he told People, “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly, my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

What are your thoughts about the new title holder of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’?

