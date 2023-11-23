Amber Heard needs no introduction. Following last year’s highly controversial defamation trial against her ex-hubby Johnny Depp, the actress has been a regular in the headlines. Her every move has people hooked and also her outings in Spain where she is currently residing. Apart from her life in public, Amber is also an avid fashionista and all her looks are celebrated among fashion enthusiasts. Once, the actress wore a perfect show-stopping outfit that left our jaws on the floor.

Heard‘s acting career began with the 2004 sports drama Friday Night Lights. But, this did not come out to be her breakthrough as the actress had to wait for a few more years to establish herself as a leading lady. It was the film Pineapple Express that made her a star, and also got the 2008 Young Hollywood Award.

Since then, Amber Heard has been a regular at award shows and star-studded functions. She never shies away from opting for bold outfits and showcasing a lot of her skin. The Rum Diary star is often spotted wearing sheer tops and dresses and pulling them off like an ace. Back in 2018, the actress joined her Aquaman cast, including the lead star Jason Momoa, to talk to her fans at AOL Build Series Studio in New York City. Outside the building, the actress posed for pictures and made everyone fall in love with her fashion A-game.

Amber Heard arrived in a see-through black mesh top and layered it with a black blazer. Giving away the right Boss Lady vibes, she owned her revealing outfit and was seemingly in high spirits wearing it. She paired them with jeans and folded them from the hem. The look was indeed screaming comfort and class at the same time.

Her black pumps added to the glamor of the outfit and she killed it with her attitude. Coming to her accessories, the actress opted for a lot of them and this was the best styling technique that she used. Layered chains, unique earrings, bracelets, rings, and a black belt went a long way with the look.

Amber wore the brightest shade of red on her lips, along with the glammed-up makeup. The subtle eyes, ample amount of blush and highlighter were just perfect. She partially tied her partly blonde locks and left the rest of them down. Check out her stunning look on Twitter here:

Amber Heard at AOL Build Series Studio in New York 2018/12/03 https://t.co/o5xQnpiYWa pic.twitter.com/HHKHOSQWwO — Celebskart (@celebskart) December 4, 2018

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Once Slipped Into A Little Black Shimmery Dress While Putting Her Toned Legs On A Display – Ladies, LBD Is Never Out Of Style & This Could Be A Perfect Pick For Your New Year’s Party!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News