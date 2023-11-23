Johnny Depp was happily married to Vanessa Paradis, but everything changed on the sets of The Rum Diary. His steamy kissing scene with Amber Heard in the shower ignited a spark, and clearly, there was no going back. But did you know? There were red flags noticed but ignored shortly after their engagement ceremony. Scroll below for the exciting scoop.

Following his split with Vanessa Paradis in 2012, Johnny seemingly confirmed his romance with Amber in April 2013. They were spotted holding hands at a Rolling Stones concert. And for those who were still in doubt, pictures from their vacation in Germany alongside his children were proof enough.

Where did trouble between Amber & Johnny begin?

Amber Heard broke the internet when she was papped wearing an engagement ring at a restaurant. In March 2014, Johnny Depp and his fiancee threw an engagement party with almost 100 guests in attendance, including Mandy Moore and Steven Tyler.

Unfortunately, the happy event also sparked the first moment of doubt. A source close to People revealed, “At their engagement party she (Amber Heard) kind of got cold feet. She was just like what is this scene and what am I doing here? She kind of couldn’t believe it was her life now.”

Shortly after, another source close to the development claimed there was already trouble in Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s paradise. “There is no rush to marry at the moment. Johnny is crazy in love with Amber, but there is turmoil in the relationship,” claimed their report.

About Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s marriage

But that did not stop the celebrity couple, who went on to tie the knot in February 2015. Their wedding ceremony took place at his Los Angeles mansion and it was nothing less than a dreamy affair. After staying together for over a year, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in May 2016. She accused him of domestic violence and gained a restraining order against her ex-husband.

There have been many allegations made by Amber against Johnny since. She even claimed that her ex-husband has also been physically abusive towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss. He allegedly pushed her down the stairs, a claim that was later denied by the supermodel in court.

Professionally, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have faced a lot of losses due to their high-profile battle. JD was ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 despite shooting for a day. He also faced a boycott from the industry shortly after the domestic violation allegations and claimed to have lost $650 million since the drama began.

Heard’s role has been reduced in the upcoming flick Aquaman 2 amid all the negativity. She played the leading role of Mera in the first installment, but there has been no glimpse of her in the recently released two trailers of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

